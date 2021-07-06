UWS Volleyball Team Releases 2021 Schedule

The Yellowjackets will open their season September 3rd at the Central/Grinnell tournament.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior volleyball team released their schedule for the 2021 season.

The Yellowjackets will open their season September 3rd at the Central/Grinnell tournament. The following week, UWS will host the 2021 Subway Stinger Classic at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym. The ‘Jackets will open UMAC play at home September 21st against Northland College. The team will then close the regular season on their home floor against Minnesota Morris on October 30th.

