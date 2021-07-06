Victims Identified in Fatal Ashland House Fire

ASHLAND, Wis.-The victims in Monday’s fatal Ashland house fire have been identified.

The victims have been identified as Jordan Chowning age 36, Alyssa Chowning age 14, and Michelle Hathaway age 17.

At 9:33 a.m. Monday, Ashland County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a house fire at 1318 Sixth St. W. Ashland Police Department and Ashland Fire Department responded and found that three people had exited the burning house. One of the three was transported to Memorial Medical Center emergency room for burn injuries.

Upon investigation, three other people were found deceased in the house.

The incident is under investigation by the Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department, and Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshall.

“The investigation is still active and autopsies are being completed, which is a standard operating procedure in this type of investigation,” according to an Ashland Police Department press release.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family involved.