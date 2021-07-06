Winnipeg Jets Agree to Extension with Duluth Native, Former UMD Captain Dominic Toninato

Toninato scored his first goal with the team in Game One of their first round playoff series against Edmonton.

WINNIPEG, Canada – This week, the Winnipeg Jets have agreed to a two-year extension with Duluth native Dominic Toninato.

The 27-year-old played two regular season games with the Jets and scored his first goal with the team in Game One of their first round playoff series against Edmonton. The former UMD captain has played in 87 games in the NHL with Winnipeg, Florida and Colorado.

Toninato was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2012.