Animal Allies Prepares to Bring Back ‘Walk for Animals’ In-Person

'Walk for Animals' is Happening Thursday, July 15 at Leif Erikson Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Fundraising is currently underway for this year’s Animal Allies Walk for Animals.

After going virtual in 2020, the event returns in person on Thursday, July 15 at Leif Erikson Park in Duluth.

Registration for the walk will begin at 4 p.m. that day.

Funds raised will help support the shelter’s mission of taking in pets, providing medical support, and relocating animals that come from shelters in other parts of the country.

This year’s walk is free to register, but fundraising is encouraged. Walkers who raise or donate at least $50 will receive an official shirt.

Aside from the walk, there will be food trucks, entertainment, and activities for people and pets.

Click here to donate today, or to register for the walk.