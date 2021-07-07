Bayside Sounds Returns to Webster Park

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Superior’s Webster Park was busy as bayside sounds kicked off for the summer tonight.

The summer concert series put on by the city and other sponsors will be at a different park every Wednesday for 8 weeks. Many local bands are back from last year with a few new additions.

It was a packed house with an audience of more than100 people as the park officially reopened one year ago.

“We were really happy that we were able to host all of our summer concerts last year but i think there’s a renewed excitement to come out,” said Caitlin Knoll, Program Coordinator for the City of Superior.

Bayside Sounds will be back next Wednesday at Bear Creek Park.