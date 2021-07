Duluth FC Rolls Past La Crosse with Home Shutout

DULUTH, Minn. – Sidney Warden scored two goals in the first half to help Duluth FC knock off La Crosse Aris FC 6-0 Wednesday night at Public Schools Stadium.

James Westfield, Dylan Summer, Danny Torres and Rui Vale also scored for the Bluegreens, who move up to second place in the North Conference Division. Duluth FC will be back in action Saturday against Dakota Fusion.