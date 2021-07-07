Duluth Parks and Recreation Hosting Open Skate at Heritage Center

DULUTH, Minn. – What are usually some of the best places to be in the summer? Ice cream shops, beaches, pools and basically any place that has air conditioning. But in the Northland, ice rinks are still as busy as they are when there’s snow on the ground.

Duluth Parks and Recreation has been hosting open skate sessions at the Heritage Center every Sunday and Wednesday. It only costs three dollars for anyone interested in some extra ice time, or even those who want to try skating for the first time.

“With so many people going to the lakes, whether Lake Superior or the inland lakes, this is a little bit less crowded and then it’s so cooling. You can wear pants and not feel sticky. It’s another opportunity to do something different and that’s what we’re looking for is all different activities in the summertime,” general manager Shari Olson said.

No sticks or pucks are allowed on the ice though. To register online, click here.