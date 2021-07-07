Emerald Ash Borer Beetles and the Removal of Ash Trees

DULUTH, Minn.- Normally, the city of Duluth’s window of opportunity to remove infested trees is in between the spring and late fall after the bug’s flight season.

The city has now received approval to remove the trees from May to September for the first time to make up for last year’s absence caused by the pandemic.

“We have about 1,600 ash trees that still need to be removed in boulevards and along parks,” said city forester Clark Christenson. “We remove it, we bring it back here and we store it until the threat of transporting the bug is gone.”

Quarantine restrictions have been set by Minnesota Department of Agriculture to regulate the movement of ash logs, tree waste, and chips.

They hope to prevent the spread of beetles to neighboring counties.