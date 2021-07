Gordy Lundquist, Founder of Gordy’s Hi-Hat, Dies at 93

CLOQUET, Minn. – Gordy Lundquist, the founder of Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet, died on Tuesday according to a recent Facebook post by the Lundquist family.

Gordy was 93 years old.

The family says Gordy passed away at home with his wife Marilyn by his side.