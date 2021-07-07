Huskies Drop First Game of Second Half to Eau Claire Express

Ambren Voitik drove in the only run for the Huskies.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies were down early and couldn’t fight back, as Eau Claire got the 8-1 win to hand the Huskies their first loss of the second half.

Ambren Voitik drove in the only run for the Huskies, an RBI single in the fourth inning while Peyton Powell went 1-for-4 with a run scored. The Express scored their runs in bunches, scoring four runs each in the fourth and seventh innings.

The Huskies will be back home on Thursday hosting Rochester. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.