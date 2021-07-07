It is World Chocolate Day and Local Chocolate Shops are Busy

DULUTH, Minn.- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Canal Park says its world chocolate day every day for them, and today was no different as customers flooded the shop.

They are known for their famous fudge and candy apples.

“People walk in and their eyes just kind of glaze over and so we try really hard to say “take your time,” there’s just so much product in this store,” said owner Debbie Bolen.

Rocky Mountain offers unique sweet treats like their chocolate covered caramel Oreos, chocolate covered potato chips, and chocolate covered fruit.