Minnesota Wilderness Forward, Hermantown Native Jacob Herter Commits to Bethel University

The Hermantown native just wrapped up his third season in the NAHL with his best season yet, recording 24 points in 54 games. Prior to playing in juniors, Herter played three years for the Hawks, helping the team win the Class A state championship in 2016 and 2017, and a 3rd place finish in 2018.