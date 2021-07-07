Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated at Home

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Gunmen have assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in their home.

The killing Wednesday is sure to inflict more chaos on the unstable Caribbean country that was already enduring an escalation of gang violence, anti-government protests, and a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

The interim prime minister confirmed the killing and said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti.

The country has a history of dictatorship and political upheaval that has long stymied the consolidation of democratic rule.

While the streets of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were quiet Wednesday morning, some people ransacked businesses in one area.