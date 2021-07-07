Plans are in Motion for Twin Ports Interchange and Garfield Avenue Construction

DULUTH, Minn.- Congressman Stauber along with other community leaders went over the importance of the Twin Ports Interchange improvements on the I-535/Garfield ramp construction and Highway 53 bridge project.

The interchange built in the 1960s is undergoing a four step plan of improvements designed to improve safety of drivers and accommodate oversized vehicles.

“The positive affect this investment will bring to the community as you saw the community leadership came from all spectrums and it’s important that I bring those stories and share the appropriation with the folks that’ll make this decision,” said Congressman Stauber. “And I’m going to push until the final decision to make sure this investment is a part of 2022.”

Freight and other large vehicles are now using alternate side streets due to weight requirements, causing increased traffic for the community making it inconvenient for larger transportation mobility.

“We’ve got a situation here where this interchange and some of their improvements will make us a more efficient company,” said Perkins Operations Manager. “It’s that type of simplicity that makes things more efficient for us and makes things safer for us.”

The main part of the project is funded through its expected completion in 2024. The federal infrastructure plan now being debated in Washington could fund the final two parts.

The request for those final two sections is asking for $29.6 million, 20 percent lower than the Minnesota department of transportation’s 2020 estimate of $37 million.