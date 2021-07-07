Sidewalk Days Festival Kicks Off in Downtown Duluth

The Festival Runs July 7, 8, 9, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – After a COVID-19 prompted hiatus in 2020, Downtown Duluth’s annual Sidewalk Days Festival is back and better than ever before.

This year the fun is taking place on July 7, 8, and 9.

The festival features live entertainment, shopping, food, music, and more.

Sidewalk Days will encompass five city blocks along Superior Street from Lake Avenue to 5th Avenue West.

Special attractions at this year’s Festival include the Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Classic Car Show, the 13th Annual Sidewalk Shuffle 5K, activities with the Duluth Children’s Museum, and performances from the DSSO.

The Greater Downtown Council and its partners ask that attendees adhere to the CDC guidelines for all events including mask-wearing and social distancing restrictions.

Hours:



Wednesday, July 7th

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Classic Car Show – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 8th

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 9th

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.