Superior Fire Department Trains on Old Manning Motel

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Superior Fire Department had its turn to practice on the old Manning Motel today after the Superior and Douglas County SWAT teams used it yesterday.

The crews began the first of three days training, as new and former firefighters practiced rescue scenarios.

Firefighters were eager to have a flat roof to train on, which they don’t encounter often.

They are also working on driver training focusing on how to get water supply to an area with no hydrants around.

“We have three different shifts, all three shifts will get to use this building, which is another unique thing too, a lot of times if we get a smaller place donated, it gets beat up on the first day, and then we don’t have much left of it, so this gives us a lot of exposure,” Joe Tribbey, a Captain at the Superior Fire Department said.

The captain also says the training will benefit everyone.

The fire department will rack up close to 30 hours of training on this building.

The owner of the property is watching all the action, and says he feels fortunate to be able to provide this training opportunity to the different departments.

“The training is needed for everybody, so if it can help them better be able to put out a fire, or keep them safer, we’re all about that, and we have the opportunity to do that, so it was a no brainer for us to allow them to do that,” Chris Kari, the Owner and General Manager of Kari Toyota said.

After the fire department wraps up training next Monday, July 12th, the focus of the site will transition into the re-location of Kari Toyota.