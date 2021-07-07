U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder to Leave Twin Ports After 17 Years

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder will leave Duluth for Baltimore Wednesday for a year-long "mid-life maintenance".

DULUTH, Minn.- A ship tasked with breaking up Lake Superior’s winter ice for more than a decade is leaving the twin ports for the first time.

Since it first entered the water in 2004, the Alder cut ice on the lake in the winter and replaced buoys in other seasons.

Coast Guard officials say it will be strange taking a final trip under the lift bridge.

“It’s gonna be special,” said Deck Watch Officer Kyle Hansen. “Thankfully the crew will be shifting over to the spar so the crew will remain in Duluth, kinda keeping all of that Great Lakes knowledge here, where it can be most useful.”

“Now that we’re looking about 17 years old, we want to make sure it lasts for many years to come,” he said.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter “Spar” will take over for the Alder next spring.