Youth Camps Underway for Rookie Basketball Association

This week, 4th through 6th graders are participating as they work on developing their individual and team skills.

DULUTH, Minn. – Youth basketball summer clinics have returned for the Rookie Basketball Association at the Duluth Salvation Army.

This week, 4th through 6th graders are participating as they work on developing their individual and team skills. RBA is modeling their summer camps on the upcoming Summer Olympics, with the motto: “Faster. Higher. Stronger.”

“What is it going to take when you’re in fourth through sixth grade to play at your highest level, what does that look like, what does it mean to be the best teammate you can be. It’s not necessarily about winning. We want to win, don’t get me wrong, but it is about the journey and about the things that you overcome to be the best version of you as an athlete and as a person. The celebrating of success kind of goes along with our theme of the Olypmics, of celebrating friendships and the joey of the play,” RBA director Kris Mallett said.

The RBA will host a few more clinics later this month before preparing for their winter seasons. For more information, click here.