90th Annual Cloquet Golf Invitational Begins This Weekend

The action begins Friday with the championship flights taking place on Sunday. Fans are welcome to attend.

CLOQUET, Minn. – This weekend, the 90th annual Cloquet Golf Invitational will be taking place at the Cloquet Country CLub.

This year’s installment will have a few changes, including a 21-and-over age limit. Other than that, it’s expected to be another competitive bracket of 180 golfers, including some of the best names in the Northland.

“I think there’s some good young players. The Sundboms have been very, very strong in the area. Our defending champion Alex Kolquist is extremely solid. We have a good young player out of Cloquet here, Sam Baker. So it will be fun,” general manager Bill Manahan said.

