Catalyst Content Festival Will Return in the Fall

DULUTH, Minn.- The pandemic postponed many events last year but the Catalyst Story Institute & Content Festival will make its return in the fall.

The five-day event will run from September 29th through October 3rd with the goal of getting more of the movie business in the region.

“Our creative universe comes to town and showcases their new work, they read their scripts out loud with live actors for the first time, they do big showcases down at Zeitgeist, they do screenings at Fitgers, you’ll see that we take over that whole downtown art section,” said executive director Philip Gilpin Jr.

The festival for the Catalyst Story Institute students attracts people from all over the world.