Duluth Huskies Get Shutout Win at Home Over Rochester

DULUTH, Minn. – Jonny Guzman tossed seven one-hit innings while striking out three as the Huskies got the 6-0 shutout win over Rochester on Thursday night.

At the plate, Calyn Halvorson went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and two runs scored while Bryan Broecker went 2-for-4 while driving in three runs.

Rochester and the Huskies will wrap up the series on Friday at Wade Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.