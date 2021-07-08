Food Vendors are Back at Local Events

DULUTH, Minn.- With more festivals now happening including the Duluth Sidewalk Days. Business is picking up for them.

Finn and Lok’s Funnel Cake stand is now at Sidewalk Days Festival serving their foot long sausages, funnel cakes, and more. The owners say they couldn’t be happier.

“We are really thrilled to be back,” said co-owner Michelle Olson. “So fun seeing all the people enjoying life, like it feels we’re back to normal. It’s fun to be a part of that business and to be back in there serving people.”

Finn and Lok’s funnel cakes is making an appearance at art in the park and other future events.