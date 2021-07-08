Four Dogs Rescued From Downtown Duluth House Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department says four dogs were rescued from a Thursday afternoon house fire in downtown Duluth.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a three-unit apartment building located at 108 East 2nd Street around 2:13 p.m.

While searching the units, firefighters located four dogs who were all safely removed from the building.

The fire department says initial investigations indicate the fire was started outside of the building under a front porch bay-style window.

According to the Duluth Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, it is believed that the cause of the fire was a discarded cigarette.

Damage to the exterior of the building is estimated at $5,000. There was no interior fire damage as a result of this fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

A Duluth Fire Department spokesperson says two of the four dogs were reconnected with their parents while the other two were taken to the shelter while officials continue to try to get in contact with the tenant they belong to.