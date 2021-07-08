Gitchi Gummi Soccer Club Still Going Strong After 30 Years of Success

DULUTH, Minn. – Since 1991, the Gitchi Gummi Soccer Club has been the premier organization when it comes to youth players who want to step up their game. And they’ve got a track record that is second to none.

The club has seen a recent explosion of talent with 40 teams and over 600 players, as well as their youth program that feeds into those competitive teams. Organizers say it’s because the environment they create as players progress through each age level.

“We’ve really changed our coaching structure in my time here. We have technical coaches that work with all of our younger ages and really work on the fundamentals so that when they get older, they have all those skills in their back pocket. And then we have tactical coaches who really work on the tactical side aspect of the game and that’s really evolved us as a club I think,” said coaching director Barry Chastey.

And each year, the club helps several high school players move on to the college level, including most recently with Duluth Denfeld’s Owen Wilcox, Proctor’s Emerson Roseen and Ava Giswold, as well as Hermantown’s Hallee Carlson.

“We want to continue to reach as many as we possibly can and provide the service for development that we can. We just think we have a really, really good model and it works. Those that have benefitted from it know that, and those that are just experiencing it now, I think really appreciate it,” Gitchi Gummi soccer coach Greg Cane said.

