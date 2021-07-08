Marshall School Board Names New Head of School

DULUTH, Minn.- Marshall School Board of Trustees has voted unanimously naming a new head of school.

Midwesterner Jamie Steckart has more than 26 years of experience in education while also designing schools.

He says he’s happy to be here in the Northland to help local students.

“I’m a huge fan small learning communities,” said Steckart. “I think schools of less than 500 really focuses on the right things. Relationships with kids, they focus on the things that value education.”

Steckart is spending his first 100 days on the job taking feedback from parents and community members.