State Senators Tour Duluth Water Treatment Plant

DULUTH, Minn.– State senators and city staff were taken on a tour at the Duluth Water Treatment Plant to see how public works staff operate and maintain the equipment used to provide clean water to the city of Duluth.

The tour gave an inside look to see where the city gets its water, how it is treated, and all of the work involved when keeping the operations in order.

“This is a chance for us to show how the system works, as well as some opportunities for improvement down the road because we draw our water directly from Lake Superior, everything we do to protect Lake Superior is important whether is storm water pollution, picking up pet waste, protecting the drinking water, protecting the source is super important for us,” Chris Kleist, the Utility Observation Supervisor for the City of Duluth, said.

The plant provides an average of 16 million gallons of treated drinking water per day.