Sweet Exchange Showcases Decadent Black Forest Cake

Cooking Connection: Black Forest Cake with Sweet Exchange

DULUTH, Minn. – What better way to satisfy your sweet tooth this summer than with a handcrafted Black Forest Cake from Sweet Exchange Bakery.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, owner Lisa Quarles shows off her talents by constructing the cake with homemade cooked cherries, chocolate ganache, whipping cream, and layers of chocolate cake.

Sweet Exchange currently doesn’t have a storefront, but they are operating out of a kitchen space located at 130 West Superior Street in Duluth.

Quarles asks customers to place orders at least 48-72 hours in advance.

She can be reached at (218) 310-2412 or by email at SweetExchangeMN@gmail.com.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweet Exchange is offering store-to-door delivery. Quarles is the only one in the kitchen, and the only individual to come into contact with the sweets before it shows up at your door.