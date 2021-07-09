Beer Garden Returns to Great Lakes Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn.– A new summer tradition continued at the Great Lakes Aquarium Thursday night.

The aquarium’s beer garden is back for its second year. Partnering with Earth Rider Brewing and the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra, people could come through, sit along the water and enjoy some music. The event was created last year when the aquarium was closed for five months last year due to COVID-19 restrictions and wanted to find new activities for Duluthians to enjoy.

“It was pretty successful last year and we thought, ‘This would be great to keep it going,’ so we are,” said Great Lakes Aquarium Executive Director Jay Walker. “Really it started with just thinking of some creative ways we could either expand what we do, what we bring and this just seemed like a real great way to do it. And we had this awesome space and people can get down by the lake or down by the bay here.”

The beer garden will take place every Thursday night at the aquarium for the rest of the summer.