Burns Restricted in Superior National Forest

DULUTH, Minn.- Due to dry conditions, fire activity, and limited resources, the Superior National Forest has prohibited campfires on Superior National Forest.

Effective Friday, igniting, building, maintaining or using a campfire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal, and wood-burning stoves are prohibited, according to the order.

Campfires are allowed in approved fire structures that have been installed a maintained by the Forest Service.

People using stoves or grills solely fueled by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum as fuels are also exempt from the order.

Violations are punishable by a fine no more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to 6 months in prison, or both.

