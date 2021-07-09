Chisholm Native Eli Sundquist Among Four All-Star Selections for Duluth Huskies

Sundquist has been stellar on the mound for the Huskies this season with 39 strikeouts, which ranks fifth in the entire Northwoods League.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday, the Northwoods League announced the rosters for this year’s All-Star game and the Duluth Huskies will have four representatives: infielder Ambren Voitik, third baseman Mike Boeve, along with pitchers will McEntire and Chisholm native Eli Sundquist.

“I was pretty surprised. I was happy, excited, just all the above. It was nice to get that nomination to be in there. All four guys that got selected, they deserve it. They worked hard. They’re doing great this season so far and I’m hoping they can continue that in the second half as well,” said Sundquist.

“Just catchers calling the right pitches. I trust them a lot with everything. And just locating pitches, where you need them, when to throw them in the dirt, high, low, everything. It’s all been working,” Sundquist said.

The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place July 20th at ISG Field in Mankato.