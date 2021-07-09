City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Denfeld Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Denfeld neighborhood.

The break was reported shortly before 8:00 a.m. and is located on Carlton Street.

City officials say the break is located in an industrial area and is not impacting residences.

It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.