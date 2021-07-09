City of Duluth to Remove Potentially Invasive Cork Trees from Fourth Street

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Park Maintenance crews will be removing 18 male Amur Cork trees from 4th Street over the next few weeks.

The city says the reason for the removal is due to the trees being classified as invasive.

“Based on the evidence provided by the Department of Agriculture, the City sees the potential for the male Amur Cork trees to become female which would make them invasive,” City of Duluth Forrester Clark Christensen said. “The City will be removing the Cork trees and replanting a noninvasive tree in its place to remediate this risk.”

The majority of the trees that will be removed were planted during the St. Louis County and City of Duluth 4th Street Reconstruction Project.