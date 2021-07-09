DECC Hosts First Ever Paraunity Convention

Organizers are expecting a big weekend at the convention with people coming to see the over 50 vendors along with some celebrities and the top names in the paranormal field.

DULUTH, Minn. — The first ever paraunity convention began at the DECC Friday morning.

Fans of the paranormal can expect presentations on UFOS, demonology and anything supernatural.

“Their going to be able to see the people they have been watching for years. I think that’s a big thing to shake their hand and take their picture with them. I think that that’s what a lot of people like to do,” Minnesota Paraunity Convention Organizer, Michael O’Neil says.

