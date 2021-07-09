Destructive Fire in Downtown Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn.– Fire crews in Virginia spent several hours battling a structure fire earlier today, which burned near several downtown businesses.

The fire started around 10:30 this morning on the 300 block of Chestnut street in Virginia above the “Rocks the Jewelers” store building.

The jewelry store owners heard a pop from the back of the building in one of the upstairs apartments, and smoke started rushing in.

Fire officials at the scene tells us everyone made it out of the building safely but one cat was lost in the fire.

That pet’s owner, who was working down the street, arrived at the scene and was devastated to see the smoke.

“I heard the fire trucks going and I seen smoke coming out from down by main street, and I live on main street, so I came down and whole place was smoking, I just feel really bad for the owners of the store, and everything, it’s just terrible,” Jim Bushey, a tenant of the upstairs apartments, said.

No other businesses were damaged and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.