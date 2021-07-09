Duluth Based Boomerang Energy to Partner with Life Time Athletic Clubs

Life Time Currently Has Over One Million Members

DULUTH, Minn. – A local energy drink company is soaring to new heights after announcing they’ve partnered with nationally known Life Time athletic clubs.

Boomerang Energy will soon be available for purchase in over 140 Life Time Cafe’s across the nation.

The company first started in Duluth back in 2016.

Unlike its competitors, Boomerang Energy consists of four natural sweeteners and doesn’t have the same syrup consistency as other drinks on the market.

The founder says this partnership fits their beliefs of providing good, safe, clean energy that the body can process to help keep you moving throughout the day, especially after a good workout.

“We are a grassroots startup that bootstrapped itself to this point. And you just do not see that in this industry. It is a huge deal for us and one of the reasons why we made the jump like this is we felt Life Time was a perfect partner for us,” said founder Donny Pearson.

Boomerang Energy would like to expand further in the future.

Currently, their product can be purchased at both Whole Foods Coop locations in Duluth.

Click here for more information.