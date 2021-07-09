Duluth Police Arrest Suspect in Superior Drive-By Shooting

The arrest happened in Duluth during traffic stop at 2 p.m. Superior Police say that same car fled a traffic stop with their officers and detectives earlier in the afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn.- A suspect in a June drive-by shooting incident in Superior was arrested by Duluth Police Officers Friday.

The arrest happened in Duluth during traffic stop at 2 p.m. Superior Police say that same car fled a traffic stop with their officers and detectives earlier in the afternoon.

Officers stopped the car to serve a search warrant related to the shooting and identified the car’s passenger as the shooting suspect they had been looking for.

He’s now been identified as 25-year-old Raeqwon Hawkins.

Hawkins is being held in the St. Louis County Jail tonight, with pending charges of attempted homicide.

The drive-by shooting incident happened back on June 17th near the Superior Public Library. Nobody was hurt in that incident.