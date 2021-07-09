Fire Crews Battle Blaze in Downtown Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Fire crews are battling a large fire that broke out in downtown Virginia Friday morning.

According to a Fox 21 reporter on the scene, the fire is believed to have started around 11:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

Fire officials say one cat died in the fire, however, no other fatalities were reported.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.