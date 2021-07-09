Former UMD Hockey Star Maddie Rooney Vying for Spot on Team USA Roster

Former UMD women's hockey goalie Maddie Rooney has been named to her second U.S. Olympic residency roster.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD women’s hockey goalie Maddie Rooney has been named to her second U.S. Olympic residency roster.

She will be one of 27 players vying for a spot on Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Andover native made international headlines when she backstopped her country to a gold medal over Canada in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. Rooney is UMD’s all-time career saves leader and owns three of the top four single-season records for saves in Bulldogs history.

Click here for the full release from UMD.