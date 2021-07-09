Hartley Nature Center Exemplifies the Beauty of Duluth

Active Adventures: You don't have to travel far to find beautiful hiking and biking trails in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Active Adventures, we head up to Hartley Nature Center in the Woodland neighborhood. It is a beautiful park with miles of trails to explore nature and wildlife year-round. Whether it’s hiking, biking, or taking the dog for a walk, it is nigh impossible to grow tired of taking in the scenery and views offered right in our backyard.

Hartley Nature Center also opportunities for outdoor adventures during the winter months. Skiing and snowshoeing are possible activities available and they provide rentals if you don’t have your own pair of skis or snowshoes.

Click here for their hours as well as other opportunities offered by the center.