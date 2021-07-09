Heritage Days Festival is Back

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Like many other events, the Heritage Days Festival in Two Harbors was cancelled last year, but it’s back this year with more local vendors.

The four-day event is filled with booths offering art, clothes, and food.

Two harbors business birch and body is new to heritage days, bringing unique soaps and lotion made from birch bark.

“We’ve been meaning to do it and it worked out very well and we’re looking forward to it,” said co-owner Brian Garhofer. “It’ll be three days of fun and heritage fest is a great event with the parade and fireworks.”

The festival has a wide variety of food options cheese curds, barbeque, and mini donuts are among the popular items. Bob-a-q is a local barbeque spot in Two Harbors also making its Heritage Days debut.

“I’ve always wanted to come here but we’ve been cooking for twelve years, doing smaller events, and we decided to make it a business,” said co-owner Bob Bissell. “Now, this year we ordered a brand new trailer and we’re gonna start doing it every weekend.”

Whether it is for the food, art displays or Saturday’s parade Northlanders love to come out and enjoy the annual event.

“It’s good to see people out just enjoying our beautiful scenery that we have here and just to see people together and being able to enjoy local businesses again,” said local June Hukriede.

The festival will be here in Two Harbors through Sunday. Make sure to check out all the different things they offer.