Hermantown’s Zam Plante Talks Joining Team USA for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Last week, Plante was named to the roster for the United States U-18 Select Team that will compete at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup next month.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Coaches always say that players should always focus more on the name in front of their jersey than the name on the back. Hermantown’s Zam Plante has done a great job representing the Hawks. But next month, the name in front of the jersey will be in red, white and blue.

Last week, Plante was named to the roster for the United States U-18 Select Team that will compete at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup next month. The soon-to-be junior standout was one of 25 Minnesota hockey players who were invited to tryout. And after battling over 100 skaters from across the country, Plante heard his name called.

“The last day after tryouts, they told us we made the team. It’s an honor to represent USA, I guess. My dad was lucky enough to coach the team a few years ago so I kind of knew what it was about but it’s pretty cool. All my buddies were fired up. They’re congratulating me. I think that’s pretty cool,” said Plante.

Plante admits that he’s been a little extra motivated on the ice since hearing about the news.

“Well yeah, you definitely got to start ramping it up, trying to get better for that because it’s really high competition, best players in the world. I’ve been to Europe a couple times. I lived there because my dad was playing hockey there. But I never got to play there. I was really young so it will be really cool to play over there. Being able to represent my hometown, that’s probably the best feeling about it,” Plante said.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup will take place August 2nd through the 7th in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.