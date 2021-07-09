Huskies Bats Come to Life in Sweep of Rochester Honkers

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies came out on top of a back-and-forth with the Rochester Honkers, getting the 10-8 win to sweep the two-game series.

The Huskies scored their runs in bunches, plating four in the third and five in the seventh to help secure the win. Peyton Powell, Calyn Halvorson and Jesse Pierece drove in two runs each.

The Huskies are off for the next two days before they head to Mankato on Monday for two games.