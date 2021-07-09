Jam Packed Weekend of Events Offered at Silver Bay’s ‘Bay Days’ Celebration

Silver Bay is Hosting the Celebration July 9 - 11

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Food, fun, fireworks, and live entertainment are just some of the activities on the agenda for this weekend’s Bay Days celebration in Silver Bay.

After a COVID-19 prompted cancellation in 2020, the weekend of events is back and better than ever before in 2021.

As folks enter the City of Silver Bay, they’ll notice the celebration kicks off Friday with a Volleyball Car Wash Fundraiser in the parking lot of North Shore Federal Credit Union. The wash is happening from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vendors will be set up from 2 – 5 p.m. Friday. The popular Bay Days Parade will begin at 6 p.m.

After the parade, families will enjoy activities, games, and food until the fireworks blast off at dusk Friday.

On Saturday, events begin with a pancake breakfast supporting the Silver Bay Fire Department. The event runs from 7 – 10 a.m.

The Bay to Bay run, taking participants from Beaver Bay to Silver Bay gets going at 9 a.m.

Throughout the day, a golf scramble, book sale, vendors, and live music will captivate crowds in the city’s downtown area.

Then on Saturday night starting at 7 p.m., the 2021 Bay Days Street Dance featuring The White Keys and The HYPE! Admission at the gate is $15 per person.

For those looking to enjoy a low-key evening, lighted boats will be on display at the Silver Bay Marina starting at 9:30 p.m.

Click here for more information regarding specific events happening throughout the weekend.