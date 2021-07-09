Local Nonprofit ‘Wags & Kisses’ Hosting Adoption Event at Kolar Toyota

The Adoption Extravaganza is Happening Saturday, July 10 at Kolar Toyota in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Wags & Kisses Rescue is a local nonprofit 501c3 organization providing in-home foster care, vetting, and training for dogs that are abandoned, surrendered or coming from hoarding situations with abuse involved.

The organization is fortunate to have partnered with Kolar Totota to help educate the public on caring for their pets, offering assistance when needed, and looking for additional foster homes, volunteers, and donations.

On Saturday, July 10, the organization will host the Animal Extravaganza Adoption Event.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Kolar Toyota. The business is located at 4781 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown.

Wags & Kisses invites everyone interested in adopting a furry friend to stop by and check out their wonderful selection of pets.

