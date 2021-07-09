Merissa Edwards Named Interim Athletic Director at St. Scholastica

Edwards will oversee St. Scholastica's transition into the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday afternoon, the College of St. Scholastica announced that Merissa Edwards has been named the interim athletic director for the 2021-2022 academic year.

She’s been part of the athletic department since 2010, including the last four years as the assistant A.D. of compliance and business. Edwards will oversee St. Scholastica’s transition into the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this fall. If the name sounds familiar, she is the mother of former Duluth East baseball stars Caden and Jaxon Edwards.

