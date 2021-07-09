Raminator Monster Truck Comes to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Heritage Days Festival is back and so is a monster of an event is happening in Two Harbors this weekend.

Ram Truck’s Raminator monster truck is making an appearance at Sonju, celebrating the return of heritage days at their dealership.

The Raminator broke the Guinness World Record of being the fastest monster truck, going more than 99 miles per hour.

“It’s really just designed to get some people out in the community and have a little bit of fun,” said general manager Bill Antilla. “Take a deep breath and enjoy some sunshine, and see something nobody has seen in quite some time.”

The Raminator will be out crushing cars at Sonju Two Harbors tomorrow.