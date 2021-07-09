St. Louis, Carlton County 911 Lines Down Due to Power Outage

MINNESOTA- Phone lines for 911 Dispatch in St. Louis and Carlton Counties went down Friday morning, due to a power outage in both areas.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:24 a.m., officials were notified by the phone company that the 911 lines servicing St Louis County had gone down.

Anyone with an emergency should call 218-625-3581.

Meanwhile, at approximately 5:19 a.m., Carlton County 911 Dispatch was notified by Lumen of a phone outage in their area.

Carlton County 911 can be reached through text to 911 from cell phones. In Carlton County if you call 911 and your call does not go through you can reach Carlton County 911 by dialing 218-451-6843.

Crews are working on repairing both outages. The public will be notified when the issues are resolved.