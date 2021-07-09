St. Louis County Promotes COVID Vaccines with “Athletes vs. COVID” Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. – As of today, 70% of adults in the state of Minnesota have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. And according to St. Louis County, there’s still more work to do so they’ve enlisted the help of some local sports celebrities.

The county recently started putting out videos called athletes versus COVID, featuring some well known names in the Northland. The campaign features short PSAs where each person shares why they got the vaccine and why it’s important to encourage others to do so as well.

“I had initial fears of getting vaccinated because I had the flu one time and never got the flu vaccine. And once COVID came around, I initially pushed back against the vaccine. But then reality hit and I have a little girl now and I wanted to make sure that she was safe,” said professional boxer Al Sands.

“It’s something that we can all do to help each other, to help our communities, to help our families, to help our neighborhood. And it’s easy. It doesn’t hurt. You bounce back super quick. And not only do you protect yourself, but you protect everyone around you. So I really encourage everyone to go out and get the COVID vaccine,” Olympic runner Kara Goucher said.

All of the videos are on the St. Louis County YouTube page and they’ll be sharing a new one each day for the next week.