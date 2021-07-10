67th Annual Spooner Rodeo Continues

Tickets for the 2022 rodeo will be available in October.

SPOONER, Wisc. — The main event kicked off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The fast paced event brings in participants from all over the country.

Coordinators have met weekly to prepare for the big event with planning ramping up during the spring season.

During the event, judges score both riders and the animals.

“We are probably the only sporting event that has animals as a professional. They get ranked. They are all trying to earn money to get the finals which will be in Las Vegas again this year,” Heart of the Lakes Rodeo Committee Vice President, Bob Lemoine says.

The event was completely sold out this year.

