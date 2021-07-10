AICHO Holds First Indigenous Food, Art Market in Hillside

More than a dozen vendors showcased fresh locally farmed food or handmade goods and artwork.

DULUTH, Minn.- People in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood could browse food art and other products from local diverse sources at the American Indian Community Housing Organization or “AICHO’S” Indigenous Food and Art market.

More than a dozen vendors showcased fresh locally farmed food or handmade goods and artwork. SNAP and EBT food stamps were also accepted.

It was one of AICHO’s first outdoor events in more than a year and organizers say they were excited to bring those products to the neighborhood, and bring the neighborhood’s support to those vendors.

“We’re really happy to be able to support our diverse vendors and to bring healthy indigenous foods into the neighborhood,” said Jazmin Wong, Coordinator of the Market. “To encourage people to support local, support local farmers, local producers, and local businesses.”

The indigenous food market in the parking lot of One Roof Community Housing continues on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month through September.